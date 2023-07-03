‘It’s irresponsible, trash’ — IPoB rubbishes ‘one-week sit-at-home in Igbo land’

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has described as ‘trash’ that no true and serious Igbo son or daughter should comply with, the one-week sit-at-home ordered by a group of people it alleged are government agents working for the Nigerian government and its security agents against the interest of Ndigbo.

IPoB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Nothing like one-week sit-at-home order from IPoB, ignore the government agents”, disassociated itself from any purported call for a one-week sit-at-home in Igbo land.

A group called the Biafra Republic in Exile, BRIGIE, led by Mazi Simon Ekpa, as its Prime Minister had on Sunday, July 3, in a statement by Ekpa ordered a one-week sit-at-home to demand the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other sundry demands.

However, IPoB in a statement from its Directorate of States DoS, via its image maker to newsmen, described the order for a one-week sit-at-home as ‘irresponsible and trash that is not worth complying with’.

It, therefore, disassociated itself from it, saying it is coming from Nigerian government-paid agents and rabble-rousers.

IPoB’s statement read in part: “The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, the Directorate of State, DoS, and the Supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to publicly disassociate IPoB from any purported call for a one-week sit-at-home for Biafrans.

“This clarification has become necessary because Biafrans have sent inquiries asking if the IPoB leadership has called for a sit-at-home.

“IPoB is not part of such trash and irresponsible order from government-paid agents whose agenda is to ridicule the struggle to restore Biafra sovereignty.

“Biafrans should therefore ignore the rabble-rousers, they are the Nigerian government and its security agencies agents to destabilize Igbo land and its economy. There is NO sit-at-home scheduled for one week in Igbo land, and no responsible Igbo son or daughter should comply with such an order.

“The purported one-week sit-at-home jingle on social media is NOT from IPoB, and will not come from IPoB. We are not in the business of issuing irresponsible and non-existent sit-at-home orders. IPOB is a responsible movement and family.

“Our aims and objectives are to give peace and freedom to our people not to inflict more pain on the pains Nigeria has already inflicted on Ndigbo.

“Those who come from the back door are nothing but thieves. Thieves come to rob, kill, and destroy. The agent provocateurs are on the same mission as the Nigerian government and her security agents to keep Alaigbo (Igbo land) under insecurity and economic siege while disguising themselves as fighting for the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“How can keeping our people indoors for one week in these harsh economic times in Nigeria liberate our leader or Biafrans from the shackle of this contraption? Our people should start telling the unreasonable attention seekers ordering them to sit at home for one week that they are empty brains and are not more intelligent than them.

“As IPoB joins the call for our people who are under threat in Lagos to bring their investments home, some Federal Government agents are trying to make Alaigbo unattractive for our people to return. They have failed, and woefully for that matter.

“Those piloting IPoB affairs are intellectuals who know when to apply different strategies. We cannot indulge in activities that will impact negatively our people. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can’t indulge in anything that will increase our people’s suffering.”