It’ll be great if Chelsea sign Ukraine U-21 teammate Georgiy Sudakov – Mudryk

Ukrainian professional footballer and Chelsea winger, Mykhaylo Mudryk said it would be “great” if the club could sign Ukraine Under-21 teammate Georgiy Sudakov after the pair starred in their 3-1 win over France.

Ukraine progressed to the Under-21 European Championship semi-finals with Mudryk brilliantly assisting Sudakov for their second goal of the game in Romania.

Rayan Cherki – who’s been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer – opened the scoring for the French before Sudakov levelled from the penalty spot.

Artem Bondarenko struck in the closing stages to secure victory for Ukraine, who will now take on Spain in the semi-finals.

Sudakov – who’s now the tournament’s top scorer with three goals in four games – currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk but has been linked with a move to a top European club.

And Mudryk hopes his teammate joins him at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about his assist for Sudakov, Mudryk said, “Usually it’s the opposite – he gives it to me and I score. And now he scored a penalty, and I thought – I need to score more.

“I do everything for my friend, I hope he just keeps scoring. I’m just promoting him!”

Asked if he would like to see Sudakov at Chelsea, Mudryk replied: “That would be great.”

England face Israel in the other semi-final, but Mudryk insists Ukraine are completely focused on their clash with Spain, whom they drew 2-2 with in the group stage of the competition.

“We are all great. Today we played better than the French. We rejoice, but only today,” Mudryk said.

“Our goal is to win the tournament. Step by step. Today we rejoice, and tomorrow all thoughts are about the Spaniards.

“We will definitely re-watch the group round match against Spain. It will be like a blank slate for us, on which everything is written. And from this we will determine how it will be better for us to play against them.”

Sudakov, who got five goals and eight assists last season for Shakhtar, was hailed last year by youth coach Fernando Valente – who also saw Mudryk come through the academy – “as the best player” he had worked with.

Valente said, “Sudakov is a lad with enormous potential, he could even play for Barcelona or Manchester City. He was the best player I coached and we have a strong relationship.”