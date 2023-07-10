ITF Director-General urges innovation in African Higher Education post-COVID-19

By Victoria Ojeme

The federal government has called for collaboration and synergy among stakeholders to drive innovation and creativity for the advancement of the African higher education system.

In a keynote address delivered at the 3rd Annual Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU), Sir Joseph Ari, the Director-General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), emphasized the urgent need for innovation in African higher education.

The forum, organized in collaboration with the Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) and Rohde and Schwarz in Germany, aims to strengthen the higher education system across the continent. Joseph’s address highlighted the challenges faced by the sector, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and presented innovative strategies to transform African higher education in a post-pandemic world.

The ITF Director-General highlighted the importance of the event, particularly in Nigeria, where the outcomes are expected to greatly support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“President Tinubu has already demonstrated his commitment to tertiary education reform by signing the Access to Higher Education Act, also known as the Student Loan Act, into law. The act aims to increase access to higher education by providing loans to students, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Ari said.

According to Ari, there is a need for regulators, government agencies, employers, and multilateral institutions to continue brainstorming and generating implementable ideas that align with the government’s vision for tertiary education in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the forum provided a valuable platform to address current challenges and develop practical solutions that would contribute to President Tinubu’s reform agenda.

The keynote speaker highlighted the challenges faced by the African higher education system, particularly in Nigeria, during the COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges included a high dropout rate, disruptions to the academic calendar, inadequate infrastructure for online learning, power supply issues, rising insecurity, lack of digital educational systems, and resistance to adopting new technologies among educators and administrators.

According to Ari, innovative solutions to transform the African higher education system in a post-pandemic world include “Enhancing Digital Infrastructure for Remote Learning, Promoting Open Educational Resources, Accelerating Research and Development, Fostering Entrepreneurship and Employability and Strengthening Collaboration and Partnerships.”

He said “African institutions must prioritize investments in technology infrastructure to bridge the digital divide. Collaborations with tech companies, governments, and educational organizations can expand internet connectivity and provide devices to students and faculty. Digital platforms and learning management systems can facilitate effective remote learning experiences.

“Open Educational Resources (OER) such as open textbooks and multimedia content can enhance accessibility and flexibility while reducing costs. Collaborative efforts can develop comprehensive OER repositories tailored to local contexts, languages, and curricula.

“Establishing research and innovation hubs can foster collaboration between academia and industry, promoting knowledge transfer and technological advancements. These hubs can provide incubation support, funding opportunities, and access to state-of-the-art facilities to facilitate innovation-driven start-ups and commercialization of research outcomes.

“Integrating entrepreneurship modules into various courses can equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Startup incubators, competitions, and mentorship networks can inspire and support students in creating their ventures. Strengthening industry connections through internships and research collaborations enhances students’ employability.

“Partnerships between African institutions and international counterparts can facilitate knowledge exchange, capacity-building and joint research projects. Government policies should support innovation in higher education by expanding the definition of the right to education to include connectivity, leveraging data for decision-making, and promoting academic exchange programs.”

Ari also highlighted the ITF’s role as a driver of innovation in Nigeria, citing the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) as an example. He discussed the ITF’s current policy direction, which focuses on re-engineering skills for sustainable development through the National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System (NATS). The ITF has also proposed the establishment of Centers for Advanced Skills Training for Employment (CASTE) in the six geopolitical zones.

He called for collaboration and synergy among tertiary institutions and relevant agencies to drive innovation and creativity for the growth of Nigeria.