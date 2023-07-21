Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma, partner attacked, robbed in France

Italy and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner, Alessia Elefante were attacked and robbed in their residence in Paris, France’s capital.

BBC reported early Friday that the couple were targeted by “several people” and tied up at their flat in the eighth district in the centre of the capital, according to police sources.

They are then said to have to escape to a nearby hotel and the alarm was raised by hotel staff and the couple were taken to hospital.

“An investigation has been opened on charges of armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr Donnarumma’s place,” a spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC.

Unconfirmed reports revealed that the attackers made off with jewellery and other luxury goods worth as much as €500,000 (£430,000) and the goalie was lightly injured while his partner was unharmed.

The prosecutor’s office said France’s special BRB police unit targeting armed robbery and burglaries had begun an investigation.

The 24-year-old Donnarumma moved to Paris two years ago and was due to join the PSG squad later on Friday ahead of the club’s first pre-season friendly match and a tour of Japan.

He is not the first PSG goalkeeper to have been targeted by gangs, but most previous attacks have taken place while the victim is not at home.

Last January, two men were given jail terms for a robbery in March 2021 at the home of Brazil footballer Marquinhos in Yvelines to the west of Paris.

Marquinhos was playing at the time of the incident but his father and two daughters were in the house.

The home of his teammate Angel Di Maria was burgled on the same day.