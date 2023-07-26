Home » Sports » ‘It will be different next season’, Jesus on Arsenal winning EPL
July 26, 2023

‘It will be different next season’, Jesus on Arsenal winning EPL

By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has expressed optimism that the Gunners can rival Man City for the Premier League title in the coming season.

The Brazil international believes a lack of experience was his team’s undoing as they surrendered the Premier League title race to Pep Guardiola side.

“It’s difficult to know (where we fell short) but I believe sometimes at the end of the season, we were a little bit nervous as a team,” Jesus as quoted by Football Insider.

“They were not nervous as normally they win so that made a difference. This season we have experience of this and it will be different.”
On the difference with City, the striker said: “Even before, I was feeling like that the gap was not that big.

“They (Man City) are together years and that made a difference. Winning for years made a difference also.

“The year I arrived (at Arsenal) I believed we could fight and win. Unfortunately we didn’t win but I think we will win, for sure.”

