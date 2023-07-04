‘It is criminal to enable abortion’, Yomi Fabiyi tackles Davido

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has tackled Davido, accusing the singer of pressuring women who claimed pregnancy for him, to undergo abortions.

Davido had recently come under severe criticism on social media after two foreign women alleged to be pregnant for the singer.

Joining the wave of reactions, Fabiyi, in a tweet on Tuesday, recalled how Davido had dubbed him a “Bitch on sight’’, responding to the singer’s charges using his own words.

Fabiyi, taking to Instagram, accused Davido of hypocrisy, noting that the singer merely pretends to fight for children.

He described the OBO crooner as shameless while advising him to learn to keep his fingers in check.

He said, “That “BITCH ON SIGHT” is you @davido. You pretend you are fighting for children online at the expense of my life and career and secretly you are demanding the murder of innocent children behind. Shameless and socially unfit lots. Dwindling and fake personality.

“I have made a bold step, it is now left for my children and every other unsuspecting innocent children to decide if they still wish to follow and have you mentor them. You are such a disgrace. STOP KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN.

“You don’t love children and learn to keep your fingers in check. It is a criminal offence to suppress, gaug or incite attack on protesters. It is criminal to enable abortion or engage in it.’’