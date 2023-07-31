ISWAP holds mass burial for scores of terrorists killed in Borno

ISWAP fighters

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Following the liquidation of scores of Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists, weekend by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force, the terrorist group, yesterday, conducted a mass burial in Marte, Borno State.

Sources disclosed that the terrorists had converged on Jibularam and Kwalara areas to coordinate attacks against the Nigerian military, when the NAF jets deployed to engage the terrorists struck them several times.

A Counter-Insurgency Analyst expert in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the operation, said the ISWAP terrorists held the mass funeral, yesterday, for jihadists neutralised by the NAF jets in the North East of Marte.

“The terrorists were killed in a series of airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on July 29, 2023, at Jibularam and Kwalaram between 0830hrs and 0900hrs.

“Both air strikes were positive with casualties and destruction of ISWAP members and property.

“The mass burial of the vanquished terrorists was carried out in the outskirts of Kwalaram by the surviving fighters.”