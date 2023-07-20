Isoko nation, security agencies meet over kidnapping

By Akpokona Omafuaire, OLEH

The leaders and stakeholders of the Isoko ethnic nationality, Delta State, have met with heads of security agencies over the escalating spate of kidnapping and other crimes in the area.

The Police Area Commander in Ozoro, ACP Zakari Mohammed, Divisional Police Officers and Department of State Services, DSS, officials attended the meeting convened by the apex Isoko national leadership organ, Isoko Development Union, IDU, at Oleh.

Also in attendance were vigilante groups, presidents -generals of communities and IDU officials.

President-general of IDU, Prof Christopher Akpotu, stated: “The purpose of this security meeting is how to secure the life of Isoko people. Kidnapping is evolving again in our land after it was initially defeated, and this calls for concern.”

“The recent incident of kidnapping of the Aviara king and a 60- year old is worrisome and we have to plan.”

ACP Mohammed in his remarks, asserted, “I want to thank the IDU leadership for convening this meeting. Security issue should not be treated with levity. There were two ugly disturbing incidents recently.

“Generally, Isoko nation is peaceful, the Ozoro Command is the most peaceful also. There is need for synergy in community policing.”

Mohammed suggested there should be efficient communication and transportation facilities for the vigilante groups for effective security.

Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Hon Achuke Ikpire, said, “There is need to work together. I commend the IDU leadership and police for this synergy.”

Represented by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Frank Ozue, the chairman said, “There should be security consciousness in all the communities, and local vigilante formations should be rejigged for optimum results.”

The president -generals of all the communities promised to be more proactive on the issues of security in their domains.