Isoko leadership, PCRC condemn killing of police in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THE apex Isoko National Leadership organ, Isoko Development Union, IDU, and the Community Relation Committee, PCRC, yesterday condemned the killings of policemen in Delta.

The condemnation was contained in separate press statements to Vanguard.

Prof Christopher Akpotu, IDU President General said that the police killing has become worrisome and deserves immediate action.

According to Akpotu, “The recent killing of police officers in Isoko and Ughelli areas is troubling and reprehensible. It calls for action and synergy.

“We commensurate with the families of the slained policemen and the State Command. We call on the federal government to look into the welfare of police officers.” He added.

On his part, Dcn Kenneth Otuonunyo, National Vice Chairman, PCRC, South-South also condemned the recent killing of a police in the state.

According to him, “There is no need killing our police officers. No police wants of be used as a scape goat. If you are a policeman, there is every tendency that you will want to use force, knowing fully well that your life is in danger, that is on one side.

“The other is that, when a policeman losses his life in the line of duty, more often than none, the government does not carter for the family. We have lots of polices’ wives and children that are suffering, abandoned since the very moment their father passed on.

“Without the police there is no PCRC, when there is a strong synergy between the police and the PCRC, then crime will be reduced to it’s barest minimum.

“Basically the function of the police is a reflection of the kind of society we have. Every society will reflect what is has inside.

“One thing people have not realized is that, our population is growing at a geometric progression, while the force is growing at a arithmetic progression. It means the force is already overwhelmed.

“I advocate that they increase the number of manpower of the police force for a proper policing. The police are doing their best and that is why you find out that each time our policemen go outside the shores of Nigeria they are given accolades as the best police officers on earth, but at home they lack right environment to function effectively.

“We often talk of police brutality, but police brutality is a reflection of what the society is melting out to the police. In America, for instance, when a police wants to arrest a criminal, he identifies the criminal, and criminal hands up, put his hands behind his back for the handcuff, but in Nigeria, you’ll find a criminal exchanging fire with the police officer.” He added.