Islamic New Year: Don’t relent on fight for your right – AAC

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The African Action Congress (AAC) has issued a statement congratulating the entire Muslims on event of the new Islamic year 1445 AH.

The message which is issued in Kano on Wednesday and signed by the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Haruna Garba Magashi also lamented the current high cost of living and rise in the price of petrol.

“Today 19th July 2023 marks the 1st day of the Islamic New Year 1445 AH.

“We rejoice with all our Muslim brothers across the Nation. May God Almighty make this Year to be a Year of blessings and prosperity.

“The AAC as well empathize with Nigerians on the unwarranted hardship meted on us all by this government where the oil marketers have been given the autonomy to induce multiple hardship on the masses, without any regard to humanity.

“The masses have however been on the loose without any hope for a better life.

“It is our call to the masses that human rights are not begged for, but are acquired rightfully without any hindrance from the authorities.

“We pray to Almighty God to make this New Year a prosperous one for the masses” part of the statement reads.