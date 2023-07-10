Isese Festival: Emir calms Ilorin Emirate

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has appealed to indigenes of llorin Emirate to close communication in the ongoing controversies generated by the letter written by Prof. Wole Soyinka on the Isese festival.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Monday in Ilorin, the Emir noted that peace and tranquillity are the major recipes required for the promotion of harmony in the state.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has ordered that nobody should further express their anger on the Isese festival and Prof Wole Soyinka saga under any guise.

“This is in the interest of peaceful coexistence and harmonious working environment in Nigeria,” it stated.

The first class traditional ruler appealed to residents of the state to continue to live together in peace and restrain from any temptations that may arise from the cancellation of the Isese festival.

Sulu-Gambari thanked sons and daughters, as well as friends of Ilorin emirate for the show of love and concern towards the preservation of the rich tradition and cultural heritage of Ilorin.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kwara Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Sulu-Gambari has approved the revival of the annual Emir’s Cup in his honour.

This was requested by the Ilorin Emirate Football Council, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Owolabi Wopa.

The Emir gave the approval when the committee visited the Emir in his Palace, stressing that the tournament is aimed at promoting peaceful and coexistence in Ilorin and beyond.

Wopa assured that transparency and inclusiveness would be adopted throughout the tournament, in order to achieve the objective of the game slated for September.