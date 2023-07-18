Isese day’ll foster unity, progress in S-West — Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, said the request made by the Council of Obas and Chiefs to the Lagos State Government to recognise and declare August 20 as Isese Day holiday in the state would foster unity and progress in the South-West.

Adams, who supported the view of the monarchs, said he was an advocate for the day to be formally approved by South-West governors, adding that there was a need for traditionalists to have the date specially dedicated for the celebration of Yoruba culture and tradition.

His words: “I am happy that the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs spoke my mind on this important issue.

“It is a demand that is key to the unity and progress of the state. I learned the request has been on the table of the governor for so long and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu needs to listen to the calls of the monarchs.”

Speaking on behalf of the council, the Onikate of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, said the council had written to the Lagos State House of Assembly, and that the request was pending before the lawmakers.

Oba Elegushi added that just as Christians and Muslims have their holidays, it was their right as custodians of Yoruba culture and tradition to mark their day.