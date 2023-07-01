Irabor was rallying point for military’s success against terrorism – Rep Agbese

Hon Philip Agbese, the lawmaker representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has described the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor (retd), as the rallying point for the military’s success against terrorism.

Agbese spoke to newsmen in reaction to Irabor’s pulling out from the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Friday.

The House of Rep member said the retired General’s 30-month reign is unarguably the best in the country’s recent history, adding that he left the military bigger, stronger, and more capable of delivering on its constitutional mandate.

According to Agbese, Irabor showed extraordinary patriotism, commitment, and loyalty to his country, upholding the tenets of democracy at all times.

He added that his strategic brilliance and indomitable spirit etched his name into the annals of legend, especially in the fight against terrorism.

Under Irabor’s leadership, Agbese said that significant progress was also made in curbing the threats of insurgency, piracy, sea robberies, vandalism of national assets, and kidnappings.

He emphasised that the former CDS was all about the synergy between the Armed Forces, other security agencies, and stakeholders, which delivered a secure environment for law and order, democratic processes, human security, and national development.

Recognised for his exceptional skills in planning and executing military operations, Agbese, therefore, said Irabor still has a lot to offer the country and urged President Bola Tinubu to take advantage of his resourcefulness, experience, and visionary leadership.

“I want to congratulate Gen Lucky Irabor for a successful 37 years of meritorious service to the nation through the Armed Forces of Nigeria meritoriously. He has left an enduring legacy,” he said.

“A highly respected and accomplished military officer with a distinguished career spanning, Irabor rose to the highest echelons of the Nigerian Armed Forces as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and faced daunting challenges but surmounted them to become a reference point to inspire men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“I recall how he made an immediate impact when he assumed office, unveiling his command philosophy, aptly named PEARL. Representing a Nigerian military that is Professional, Effective, Agile, Result-oriented, and Loyal to constituted authority, PEARL provided a solid foundation for the military’s defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity. The philosophy resonated deeply and served as a guiding principle for future generations of soldiers

“Irabor showcased unwavering dedication, resilience, and strategic acumen in addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges. Notably, he played a significant role in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency and other security threats plaguing the country.

“Although he is no longer in active service, Irabor is still very much energetic, passionate, and patriotic as always. His experience, expertise, and skills will be valuable to the nation.

“I wish to therefore urge the President to consider him for an appointment into his cabinet.”