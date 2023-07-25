IPPIS ‘ll rid system of ghost workers, retain credibly employed civil servants – FG

Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan

… says 69,854 civil servants captured under IPPIS

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

HEAD of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has said the verification exercise under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Personnel Information System, IPPIS, will rid the system of ghost workers and retain credibly employed civil servants.

She noted that the ongoing verification exercise for civil servants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, has captured a total of 69,854 officers across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Yemi-Esan, said this, Tuesday, at a Media Parley in Abuja, in commemoration of the 2023 Civil Service Week.

Furthermore, she said the verification exercise has led to the detection of “1,618 fake/illegal employment letters, and subsequent suspension of the officers.”

“Prior to the introduction of the current mechanisms put in place to drive the implementation of the IPPIS, the system was bedeviled with considerable leakages and wastes as well as the incessant infiltration of ghost workers etc,” she said.

“Once you earn legally, you have no problem with the verification. What we are doing is to remove people who are earning salaries illegally,” she explained while responding to questions from newsmen.

On the removal of fuel subsidy, she said the Federal Government is working assiduously to mitigate the sufferings of civil servants.

Yemi-Esan said a special committee has been set up to review minimum wage of civil servants, provide buses to ease their transit to and from work, among other palliatives.