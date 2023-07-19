IPoB tackles CNG over comments on Nnamdi Kanu’s detention

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB yesterday tackled the Coalition of Northern Group, CNG, for its call for the non-release of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “Coalition of Northern Groups advice not to release Mazi Nnamdi KANU, is a show of ignorance”, described the advice as a laughable and disgraceful statement from the clueless group.

IPoB’s statement read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by the great prophet and liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, has been drawn to the laughable and disgraceful statement from the clueless Coalition of Northern Group, CNG, led by Abdulaziz Suileman, advising President Bola Tinubu to ignore the wise calls from South East leaders for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in agreement with the Court judgements.

“The Coalition of Northern Group,CNG, that are advising the Nigerian President to allow the law to run its course are so clueless that they didn’t realize that the Appeal Court of Nigeria in Abuja, has already discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The group of herdsmen who were made relevant by the firmer government still want to remain relevant in this government. They seem to forget that their brother who ran the brotherhood of terrorists and lawless regime, is no longer in power or relevant in present-day Nigeria.

“We would have ignored the group of herdsmen, but it is important to educate them if only they will understand. Their terrorist brother regime that said the court would decide the fate of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has gone.

“When the same Courts discharged and acquitted Nazi Kanu, the same man as the president refused to obey their Nigerian own court judgment by refusing to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. On which legal grounds is this herdsmen’s group called CNG, advising President Bola Tinubu, to keep detaining Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

“The Nigeria government is in violation of both local and international laws. What the Coalition of Northern bandits can do is to stay clear of the illegal and unconstitutional detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or we will shred what is left of their relevance.”

IPoB, as a lawful and peaceful movement, will legally sink Nigeria locally and internationally if they refuse to be a democratic country and release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu and call for a United Nation’s supervised referendum.

“The earlier this government takes the advice from reasonable people around the world and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally and pay him the compensation as the Abuja Court of Appeal and Umuahia High Court ruled, the better for everyone.

“The continuous illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the CGN, desires will sink Nigeria and all its beneficiaries.”