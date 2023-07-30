IPOB lawyer, Ejimakor alleges threats to life over Kanu’s letter to Ekpa

Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has revealed threats he received from certain persons over the message he delivered to Simon Ekpa at the weekend.

Ejimakor also alleged that a popular billionaire, Terry Waya, directed a threat at him over the same issue.

Kanu’s lawyer mde this known in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Ejimakor warned that Kanu would hold Waya and his sponsors accountable for the threat directed at him.

He said the threat was directed at him following the release of the handwritten letter Kanu sent to Finland-based Biafra agitator Ekpa.

ON Friday, Ejimakor released a statement saying he received an order from the IPOB leader via an handwritten letter to Ekpa, to put an end to sit-at-home.

Following the release of the letter, Ejimakor has been receiving threats from various quarters, including Waya.

Tweeting, Ejimakor exposed some of the threat messages directed at him.

Ejimakor wrote: “Dear Terry Waya, I’ve noted your THREATS against me through your phone number: +233 543383197.

“Be rest assured that you and those who sponsored you (their identity is known) will be held accountable by Onyendu #MNK & by my people. The threat to my life by Terry Waya and his master(s) is becoming more potent . He now says that he knows my house.

“If you despise me because of the message I delivered on #SitAtHome, please, understand that it’s not my choice. It’s Onyendu’s orders, and I am just the messenger.”

Dear Terry Waya, I’ve noted your THREATS against me thru your phone number: +233 54 338 3197. Be rest assured that you & those who sponsored you (their identity is known) will be held accountable by Onyendu #MNK & by my people. pic.twitter.com/fsp1KmqNfQ — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) July 30, 2023

The THREAT TO MY LIFE by Terry Waya & his master(s) is becoming more potent. He now says that he KNOWS MY HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/Hixnek0e9B — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) July 30, 2023