IPOB: How to shut Simon Ekpa up in S-East, Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

Simon Ekpa

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told President Bola Tinubu how to shut Finland-based, Simon Ekpa activities in the South-East.

Ohanaeze spokesperson, Alex Ogbonnia said the way to shut Ekpa up is for President Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services(DSS) in Abuja.

Ogbonnia claimed Kanu’s release will relieve the tension in the South-East. He said: “If he (Kanu) is released, at least the likes of Simon Ekpa would not have anything else to say again. No person can use Nnamdi Kanu as an excuse to cause mayhem in the country.”

He added that the arrest of the IPOB leader and the region’s social inequality are what led to the agitation in the Southeast. He noted that if Kanu is released, Ekpa will have no excuse to cause mayhem in the region anymore.

“We have been consistent on the release of Nnamdi Kanu. We believe that the problem of what happened to Nnamdi Kanu has contributed to the agitation. What is happening in the South East now is the manifestation of the social injustices meted on the South East.

“Nnamdi Kanu issue will require a diplomatic political solution and not a matter of charging him to court, leaving him in prison or being incarcerated; rather such will lead to more clamouring and affects the situation.”