IPAC queries EU’s role, respect for Nigeria’s independence

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), in its review of the European Union Election Observer Mission’s (EU/EOM) report on the 2023 General Election in Nigeria, has raised questions about the EU’s role and its respect for Nigeria’s independence and sovereignty.

During a briefing in Abuja on Monday, IPAC, which represents the 18 registered political parties that participated in the election, expressed concern about the EU/EOM’s ongoing commentary on Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

IPAC’s National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, stated: “Over the years, EU/EOM has developed the practice of making pronouncements bothering on Nigeria’s domestic affairs without due consideration of our independence and sovereignty.

“Is it that we cannot conduct a free, fair, and credible election in our country by ourselves without the presence and validation of the European Union and its Election Observation Mission?”

The EU/EOM report, already the subject of intense public interest, drew criticism from the Nigerian Presidency for presenting a “distorted narrative” of the election based on the limited deployment of 110 observers to cover the over 176,000 polling units in the country.

On the other hand, it has been lauded by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for accurately reflecting the state of the election

However, IPAC has taken a more measured approach, acknowledging the usefulness of some recommendations, while also highlighting the accomplishments of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the strides made in Nigeria’s democratic process.

“The outcomes of the election produced the most diverse legislature since 1999. The election witnessed an uptick in the participation of youth, Persons with Disability (PwDs) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs),” Sani highlighted. He credits these achievements in part to INEC’s successful integration of technology in its operations.

IPAC urged all parties to receive the EU/EOM report in good faith and consider its recommendations to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process and consolidate democracy. The council also appealed to aggrieved candidates to patiently await the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunals and called on the President and National Assembly to support INEC in its future technological deployments.

Lastly, IPAC noted improvements in constitutional reform, made recommendations regarding the appointment of INEC Commissioners, and clarified the process of real-time access to election results.

Most issues raised by EU/EOM are centered on constitutional amendments, which IPAC has called upon the National Assembly to address before the next elections.

“We thank the EU EOM for their partnership and assure them of cooperation going forward,” Sani concluded.