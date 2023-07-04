INYC mourns Rtd Major Ukwejunor Etchie

The Oritseweyinmi Isaac Agbateyiniro-led Itsekiri National Youths Council(INYC) has joined the entire Itsekiri nation to mourn the sudden death of their beloved patriot, Major Tsola Ukwejunor Etchie (Rtd.).



INYC in a statement signed its Secretary, Comr. Appearance Afejuku, said “ Etchie’s death has left a huge vacuum in Warri kingdom and it is a rude shock to the INYC. He was a dogged fighter, always championing the course of Itsekiri even in the most difficult times.



“Major Ukwejunor-Etchie. who missed no opportunity to promote Itsekiri’s Cultural heritage, died in active service at his Sapele residence in Delta State.



“Major Ukuejunor-Etchie’s father was a Minister in the Government of the Action Group led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who also fought for the survival of Itsekiri during his days on earth.



“All Itsekiri youths are by this information invited to join the leadership of the INYC on a condolence visit to the Etchie’s on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2pm.

“May the soul of Late Major Etchie (Rtd.) rest in the bosom of our Lord. Odugba…!”