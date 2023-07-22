INYC faults Egbema group’s comment on Commissioner list

Governor Oborevwori

The Warri North Chapter of the Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC), has condemned the Press release credited to the Egbema Integrity Group (EIG) accusing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of marginalization by not appointing an Egbema Ijaw as Commissioner.

INYC, in a Press release signed by its Warri North Chapter Chairman and Secretary Comr. Godwin Okome and Comr. Felix Amatoritsenero, made available to journalists, yesterday stated categorically that EIG mirrors the ingratitude and greed associated with some sections of the Egbema Ijaws of Warri North who are hellbent to cause disaffection between the Ijaws and Itsekiris of Warri North. The INYC accused the leader of the Egbema Integrity Group of only trying to be clever by half by not mentioning in his publication that the Chairman of Warri North LGA is an Egbema man despite the fact that they have four federal wards as opposed to the six federal Wards of Warri North Itsekiris.

“The Chairman of the Egbema Integrity Group is either deliberately trying to stoke up ethnic tension in Warri North or is completely ignorant of the politics of Warri North. This same group has been hiding under faceless online medium to be blackmailing our father and leader -H.E Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON for not stepping down his daughter from becoming Commissioner-Designate. This is the same man who made Hon. Joel Bisina, an Egbema man commissioner when he was Governor of Delta State.

“The Egbema people have enjoyed juicy positions in Delta State Government at the expense of the liberal Itsekiri people who occupied a larger landmass in Warri North LGA.

“Until recently, the Ijaws produced both Senator and Deputy Governor in one political dispensation at the expense of the Itsekiris and Isokos. An Ijaw man, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor from Warri South West LGA is Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. This is a Local Government where the Ijaws have four Federal Wards as against six of the Warri South West Itsekiris. An Ijaw daughter, an Egbema indigene is the Principal Secretary to the Delta State Government. What more can they ask for?”

“If there is any ethnic group that should cry of marginalization by the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, it should be the Itsekiris in spite of all the votes and support he got from our areas during the last gubernatorial election”.

The Warri North youths advised Governor Oborevwori not to pay attention to the false claims and blackmail from the Egbema Integrity Group stating that the Egbema people will disown the group if Itsekiri youths take the surreptitious threat seriously.



They also advised the Egbema Integrity Group to concern themselves with issues and programs that will unite both ethnic groups in Warri North rather than employ ethnic shenanigans to divide the good people of Warri North.