International rights activist condemns coup in Niger republic

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic

….Urges Tinubu to focus on Nigeria’s security challenge

By Jimitota Onoyume

International rights activist, Alhaji Musa Saidu has condemned the coup in Niger Republic , saying there is no alternative to democratic government which guarantees the rights and freedom of the people.

Saidu who is President International Human rights Commission , ecology and marine, Africa also called on Africa leaders and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that gave rise to the military take over of government in Niger republic.

He further advised Tinubu to focus strongly on redressing internal security challenges in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria at the moment should deploy its military strength towards resolving the myriads of security problems across the length and breath of the country.

“This is not really a time for Nigeria to ignore her own internal security problems. We cannot pretend to be giant of Africa when all is not well with our internal security.

“We have enough security challenges in the country that should demand the attention of our military. Sokoto, Zamfara ,Katsina and several states in the north have enough security problems, the government should be more concerned about addressing our own problems first.

” We cannot pretend that all is well internally. We must first tackle the security problems in our home front.

Travelling from Kaduna to Abuja , we all know the security challenge “

” In the south east non state actors are ordering residents to sit at home for days against their will. Businesses , market places are forced to close by non state actors . We have enough trouble in our country.

” Tinubu inherited enough security trouble that should take his attention as the president “.

“You cannot drive from Kaduna to Abuja, if you have blood pressure you will die from fear on the road. You get over 100 calls from your family who are praying for you to arrive your destination safely.

“Tinubu should focus on keeping his campaign promise to Nigerians. Nigerians are hungry in a way they have never been. We have a handful here.”

Continuing, Alhaji Saidu advised the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS and Nigeria government to thoroughly investigate the root cause of the military take over in Niger republic , stressing that this way they can canvass solutions that will will promote common good in the country.

Saidu said he heard the citizens of Niger republic were bitter that foreigners control the economy of their country and also disenchanted with the level of insecurity in their land.

The international rights activist said he was sure good governance is an antidote to coup in any country, advising that governments in Africa should connect with the people by ensuring they govern appropriately.