Inter Miami to unveil Lionel Messi at Gold Cup Final

By Adegboyega Adeleye

American club side, Inter Miami are set for the official unveiling of the former PSG star, Lionel Messi at the CONCACAF Gold Cup final this Sunday.

The Athletic–citing multiple sources who were briefed on the plans– reported that a presentation about the World cup winner joining the club may be broadcast at halftime of the football final.

It also reported that MLS have started negotiations with Fox and Univision to show part of Messi’s official unveiling as Inter Miami player, it is currently slated to hold at 8pm ET in Florida on July 16, with former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also expected to be part of the presentation.

The 7-time Ballon D’or winner’s arrival to MLS is arguably the biggest transfer the US soccer league division has witnessed since 2007 when Ex Real Madrid and Manchester United legend and co-owner of Messi’s new club, David Beckham made a historic move to the LA Galaxy.

Messi could feature in his first match for Inter Miami as early as next week against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.

The Argentine legend is currently on holiday, spending time with his family in the Caribbean before he resumes at new club Inter Miami.

In the latest photos from his summer holiday, Messi was seen standing with his wife Antonela in the crystal clear Caribbean waters, and in another photo, the couple were joined by their three lovely children sitting on the edge of a pool.

Messi captioned the photo, “Siempre así. ❤️#familia” which translates to “Always like that. #Family”