Insurgency: Military can’t solve crisis in Northeast – Shettima

…says Tinubu is set to address social exclusion

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has said that the military cannot end the crisis in the Northeast as against a kinetic and non-kinetic solution.

The Vice President also said that the Bola Tinubu administration will, in the coming weeks, unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians especially those living in the northern region.

He stated this on Sunday while speaking with journalists on a condolence visit to Kano.

Senator Shettima, accompanied by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, among others, were in the ancient city to commiserate with the government and people of Kano over the passing away of elder statesman, Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci.

Speaking on the plan to address challenges confronting Nigerians, the VP said, “the President is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance, and the crisis we have in the northwest which is further accentuated by poverty. The social exclusion is also something that the President is determined to frontally confront and in the coming weeks he is going to unveil the Pulaku solution.”

“Unless we want to engage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the northwest. There has to be a kinetic and non-kinetic solution.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will unveil the Pulaku solution which will address the grievances and social exclusion of our Fulbe cousins in the northwest and also towards addressing the root causes of all the banditry and insurgency in the nation,” Sen. Shettima explained further.

Earlier on arrival in Kano, the Vice President received by Governor Abba Yusuf, proceeded to the residence of the Emir of Bichi, HRH, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, where he commiserated with him on the passing away of the late Imam Galadanci, expressing President Tinubu’s condolences.

From the Emir of Bichi’s residence, the VP proceeded to the family compound of the late Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci where he was received by Prof. Shehu Galadanci and Air Vice Marshal Nura Imam (Rtd), on behalf of the extended family.

The Vice President, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, expressed his condolences, prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and to also console the entire Galadanci family.

Thanking the Vice President for the visit on behalf of the family, Prof Shehu Galadanci emphasized the need for unity of purpose among northern leaders and urged Nigerians to always support the Tinubu administration in prayers and otherwise, for the success of its programmes and policies.

From Kano, the Vice President then flew to Katsina on another visit to condole renowned businessman, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal over the demise of first wife, Hajiya Aisha Dahiru, who died Saturday evening in Abuja after a brief illness.

Hajiya Mangal has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Other members of the Vice President’s delegation included a member of the House of Representatives from Kano, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari.