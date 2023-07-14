Inside details of Poco Lee’s LASU homecoming concert

By Ayobami Okerinde

On Thursday, July 13, Nigerian singer and dancer Pascal Odinaka, also known as ‘Poco Lee,’ held a homecoming concert at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Lago State University main campus, Ojo, Lagos State.

The homecoming event for Poco Lee, who graduated from the institution in 2019 with a degree in Microbiology, is to celebrate with students at his alma mater.

The ‘Sope o ti lo’ crooner became famous after his ‘Poco Dance’, went viral.

However, the event was marred with skirmishes, as the social media was awash with viral videos of musicians and students running for safety.

An eyewitness, who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity, revealed that the event was peaceful until a fight broke out.

“What actually transpired was that Okoko and Ojo boys came to celebrate their homeboys, Poco Lee and Bella Shmurda. While the concert was on, fight broke out.

Initially, the rival gang members had issues at the school convocation (held on Wednesday, June 21), so they revisited the issue at the show.”

The source confirmed that some boys present at the event wanted to get money from the celebrities.

Confirming the above narrative, Poco Lee in a viral video said, “See what’s going on? How dem want take come back next time? It’s not making sense.

“Like the whole artistes I promised you, they are all here. But these guys won’t listen, why?”

‘No celebrity was attacked’

Though, there were reports that Bella Shmurda was attacked, our source revealed that there was nothing of such.

“Of all the musicians that were present, no one was attacked. They managed to get safety. Seyi Vibes, who was billed to perform, had to turn back after he got the information of the fracas.

“Mohbad and Zlatan Ibile performed and left immediately. Left for the students, there won’t have been any fracas.”

Further investigation by Vanguard revealed that contrary to the pictures and videos making the rounds, Bella Shmurda was not attacked, although he looked intoxicated.

No cult attack, says LASU management

The management of the institution has released a statement about the event, stressing that there was no cult fight.

Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, Coordinator, Center for Information and Public Relations (CIPR), noted that there were pockets of incidence but it was not about cult clashes.

“For the records, we wish to debunk claims of physical attacks on either the artists who came to perform or students by cultists being spread about.

“We state unequivocally that at no point was Bella Shmurda or Poco Lee or any other artiste attacked. Bella himself has validated this on his social media channels.

“From credible reports, the organizers of the show had sold tickets online with instructions for the attendees to obtain their tickets physically at the venue of the show.

“However, the crowd of students at the venue was beyond the provision of tickets made by the organizers, leaving the men of the LASU security team to swiftly act to manage the situation with the support of men from other security agencies who had been invited before the show,” Oluwayemisi said.

The spokesman further stated that the school’s zero tolerance for cultism still stands: “LASU has zero tolerance for cultism, which is evident in the fact that there have been zero reports of incidents of cult activities in the University for several years now.”

Bella Shmurda speaks

Bella Shmurda has debunked rumors that he was attacked at the event.

The singer posted on his Instagram story a number of videos of him partying with the caption “Who slap una papa? (who slapped your father?)”.

Odumadublvck also denied he was assaulted on his Twitter account: “Internet is a mad place. We no run from fight o. na too much hailings and pictures we dey run from.

“Abeg naso dem dey run from fight? with swag kai. internetttttt sweet o #OSAPALONDON.”

(The Internet is a mad place. We didn’t run from fight. We ran from to many greetings and photo sessions. Please, do you run from a fight with swag? The Internet is sweet).