Insecurity: UK expresses commitment to support  MNJTF in fight against terrorism

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The United Kingdom has expressed its commitment to support the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in achieving its mandate.

This was disclosed on Monday during a visit to the Headquarters MNJTF by British Defence Advisor to Nigeria, Brigadier General Matt Munro

Brig Gen Munro underscored Britain’s resolve to enhance its strategic partnership with the multinational coalition, underlining the crucial role the task force plays in ensuring regional security and stability.

The British Defence Advisor expressed optimism for the future, voicing confidence that the UK’s backing will facilitate pivotal advancements for the MNJTF, ranging from meticulous planning to proficient execution of operations.

The commitment is expected to significantly boost the operational capacity of the MNJTF.

Responding, the Force Commander Major General Gold Chibuisi, who was represented by the Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Assoulai Blama, expressed his gratitude towards the British government.

He expressed appreciation for the support it has been receiving through the Cell for Coordination and Liaison to MNJTF, a key conduit for the strategic partnership.

The Deputy Force Commander lauded the British government’s unwavering support, stating it exemplifies international cooperation in fostering world peace.