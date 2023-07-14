Insecurity: Troops kill 28 terrorists, bandits, rescue 131 kidnapped civilians

File image for illustration.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops fighting to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and economic sabotuers have killed 28 criminal elements after several gunfights in the North East, the North West and the South East in the last week while crude oil thieves were denied siphoning products worth N202.78 million in the Niger Delta.

Troops equally rescued about 131 kidnapped victims from terrorists, bandits and eastern security network terrorists.

Additionally, troops arrested about 134 terrorists collaborators and logisticians, bandits/kidnappers, IPOB militants and crude oil vandals.

New Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General ES Bubs made this known in a statement released late last night in Abuja.

He said 22 Illegal refining sites were discovered and destroyed in the Niger Delta while 15 wooden boats, 34 storage tanks, 96 ovens and 16 dugout pits were equally destroyed.

Toops recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 550 assorted rounds of ammunition, 12 calibers of weapons, 7 empty magazines, 17 cutlasses, 3 vehicles, 14 motorcycles, 220 assorted rounds of ammunitions, 6 calibers of weapons, 3 vehicles and 10 motorcycles.

“Troops also arrested 25 suspected economic saboteurs.

The statement said, “Troops in the North East neutralized 4 terrorists, arrested 4 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, 5 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists collaborators and logistic suppliers as well rescued 4 kidnapped civilians.

“Groops recovered 9 AK47 rifles, 20 AK47 rifle magazines, 104 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 Dane guns and 1 hand grenade.

“Others include 15 pairs of new slippers, 3 gallons of Premium Motor Spirit, 4 cartons of dry fishers, food stuffs, clothing, 3 motorcycles, 4 bicycles and N15,200.00.

“The fighting patrol was taken to Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists enclaves at Kautikari, Mussa and Miyanti located in Chibok and Bama Local Government of Borno State and also at Kukawa and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State as well as Gujba Local Government Area in Yobe State.

“Equally, due to the offensive by the troops against the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, a total of 240 terrorists and their families comprising 24 adult males, 79 adult females and 134 children surrendered at different locations within the theatre of operation with 5 AK47 rifles, 13 AK47 rifle magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 dane gun, 1 hand grenade amongst other items.

At North Central, troops responded to information of attack in a village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and employed superior fire power, causing the assailants to withdraw.

Troops thereafter recovered the following: 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 revolver guns, 19 rounds of 7.62mm special and 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and arrested 3 suspects.

In the North West, “Troops also neutralized 3 bandits and arrested 17 suspects as well rescued 2 kidnapped civilians.

“Troops recovered 4 revolver guns, 1 AK47 rifle, 1 fabricated pistol, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 32 rustled cattle, machete, axe, 1 generator, 1 bag of fertilizer, 1 woodland camouflage jacket and the sum of Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Ten Naira (N5,710.00) only.

“Troops neutralized 15 terrorists and recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 3 locally fabricated guns, 1 locally made pistol, 3 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 1 dane gun.

“Others are 14 motorcycles bows and arrows, cutlasses, dagger, 1 vehicle and 28 rustled cattle.

“Troops also arrested 13 suspected criminals and rescued 117 kidnapped civilians.

In the South East, “Troops conducted operational activities in Abia and Imo States respectively. Troops also neutralized 3 criminals, apprehended 3 suspects and rescued 8 kidnapped civilians.

Troops recovered 1 pump action gun, 11 live cartridges, 18 mobile phones, 6 motorcycles, 500 phone batteries, substances suspected to be hard drug, cutlasses and 1 vehicle.