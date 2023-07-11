Insecurity: Tinubu should allow Ndigbo resolve their challenges – Saidu

By Jimitota Onoyume

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to allow the Igbos resolve their internal security challenges.

Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal in a chat with the Vanguard newspaper, stressing that the Igbo were better placed to evolve a solution.

He said it was clear that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was no longer in firm grip of the situation in the south east, noting that it was like splinter groups had emerged from the Kanu led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB that were also terrorizing the area .

Saidu said at a time Fulanis were accused of being behind killings in several parts of the south east and were chased out , adding that the killings had continued in the area.

He said the killings in Igbo land by various groups was a testament that Fulanis had no hand in the insecurity problem in the area.

“They have chased all the Fulani’s out of their land yet the killings have been on. It shows that Fulani were just being blackmailed. All the Ibos are now crying for security.

“Tinubu should allow the Igbos solve the insecurity in their land. Now they have come to see that Fulani were not behind the insecurity in Igbo.

“Igbo are in a position to solve their problem. Because of the propaganda against the Fulani in the south east most parts of Nigeria in the south started fearing the Fulani. These are people that have traded in all parts of the country .

“It is like their are several groups operating in Igbo land that are no longer in the control of Nnamdi Kanu.

“Fulanis were killed by these Igbo groups . I buried many of them . I have not said there are no criminals in Fulani. But with what has been happening in the south east ,it shows that the Fulanis had no hand.

” President Tinubu should allow Igbos come up with a workable solution to redress the insecurity challenge in the area “.