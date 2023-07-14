Insecurity: Southeast lost over N4trn in 24 months – Deputy Speaker

…Don’t fan embers of discord between Yoruba, Igbo – Prof Obiora

By Prince Okafor & Vera Anyagafu

Indications have emerged that the rising insecurity in the Southeast region of the country, have denied the region over N4 trillion in the last 24 months.

This is coming even as the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, insisted that the region’s problem is not the Yoruba but themselves.

Similarly, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Okonkwo Obiora, maintained that there is no positive use for anyone to fan the embers of discord between the Yoruba and Igbo.

Vanguard gathered that the South Eastern region is one of the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria representing both a geographic and political region of the country’s inland southeast. It comprises five states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

However, in his address at the annual all markets conference in Lagos, Kalu said: “In the last two years, we have lost N4 trillion due to the unrest in south east.

“This rising development has caused us alot as we keep losing business investment to the constant sit at home. We will tour the igboland to bring calmness in the region.

“Insecurities remains a major problem in the east, the Yorubas are not our problem. We are our own problem in the east.

“When you build 100 houses in Lagos, build atleast 50 in your home. No one said migration can not be reversed.

“Migration can be reversed and people from Lagos can go igboland to buy goods.

“The constant killing, kidnapping, among others happening in the south east are not helping us. We need to readjust and arrange our home. This is not our identity. Igbos are not known for violence. We must rise up with one voice and denounce this ugly situation in our land.

“I’m pained that we are no longer safe in the land that our forefathers gave us.

We now sojourn in diaspora giving our childrens out in marriage in foreign land.”

On his part, Prof. Okonkwo said: “The support Igbo traders gave the governor in the March 2023 governorship election was not because he is Yoruba. It was rather because of the great competence he showed in piloting the affairs of the state during his first term. The traders also saw in him a detribalized leader who eschewed discriminatory and divisive politics which Lagos, a melting pot of ethnicities, requires to excel.

“This is why some of us are very troubled by the occasional diatribe between the Yoruba and Igbo in Lagos state as is currently the case. It is not only unnecessary but also of no positive use for anyone to fan the embers of discord between the Yoruba and Igbo who have harmoniously co-existed in Lagos, along with other ethnic groups for well over a century.

“The only people, who foster, revel in and benefit from such conflicts, are crisis merchants and we must rethink our association with them if we must maintain a decent relationship with our host communities.

“Let me stress that political tensions are inevitable in every society; even in the most advanced democracies. A key driver of such political tensions are interest group politics wherein diverse range of stakeholders try to advance their interests which can converge or diverge.

“These battles are usually fought out in elections and subsequently in legislations and government policies. Like any other type of government, Democracy which we are trying to practice has its inherent flaws, more so in our own case in Nigeria.

“Yet, violence is never the solution to anything. That is why we must, as concerned citizens with constitutional rights, insist on good governance as we strive to build a just and democratic nation. It may not happen overnight but as the English Poet, Alexander Pope reminds us- hope springs eternal.

“As has been established over several decades, the Igbo, as traders and business leaders, thrive very well in peaceful and accommodating environments. It is only when the environment is welcoming and inviting that we best express ourselves building new businesses and communities through self-help programs and human capacity development.

“One of such is the famed apprenticeship program which the American-Canadian TED Talks organization described as the greatest Venture Capital scheme ever. We invest in any place that we are welcome. Lagos State welcomes Igbo people and that is why we are able to help develop capacities and expand the economy.

“However, that Lagos state welcomes the Igbo does not in any way suggest that the land called Lagos (Eko) belongs to the Igbo. Geographically, the Igbo people have their homelands and that is why the aku luo uno philosophy must also appeal to our hearts.

“So, I will implore our Igbo brothers living and operating in Lagos as in other states of the federation to always remember that ana enwe obodo enwe. While we live here, do business and make a living here, we should not in any way suggest that Lagos is a no man’s land. It is erroneous and insulting to think so. Archeology tells us that even in lands where civilization has supplanted races, there are still people referred to as original inhabitants to those lands.

“Therefore, good neighbourliness will only work for our good. We must therefore respect the laws of the land while making ourselves available to serve in any capacity the states invite us to. It is only when we respect the laws of the land that the land respects and appreciates us. It is always a reciprocal relationship.”