Insecurity: Reps ask NCC to deactivate illegally registered sim cards 

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to deactivate illegally registered SIM cards to support the fight against insecurity.

The call followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Bello Ambarura during plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Ambarura said that the mobile communications system in the country has made it easier for banditry to thrive unhindered as their activities are facilitated by the use of illegally registered SIM cards.

According to him, SIM card activation is used to contact family members by bandits, facilitate communication with logistics suppliers such as weapons suppliers and eventually payment of ransom is are done through mobile communication.

Ambarura, however, said that the Nigerian Communications Commission Act (2003) established the power and authority to regulate the provision and the use of all communication services in Nigeria.

“There is a compelling need to declare a state of emergency to address the indiscriminate sale of SIM cards in Illelal Gwadabawa Federal Constituency and Nigeria in general,” he said.

The House therefore mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to engage both the NCC and Mobile Operators on measures that needed to be taken particularly on security.

The committee is als to interface with the NCC to fashion out a sustainable regulatory framework to eliminate all forms of illegalities in the system