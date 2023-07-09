Insecurity: Mutfwang imposes 24-hrs curfew in Mangu

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu Local Government Area, following recent attacks that led to loss of lives and properties.

The Governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed a curfew on the entire Local Government Area to restore law and order.

A statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere said, “Consequently, movements within the Local Government Area have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

“Security agencies have therefore been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew. Meanwhile, the governor has assured the people that the government is working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the State.”