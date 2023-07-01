Insecurity: Let’s give Tinubu more time, says Ejiofor, ex-Director, SSS

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A former Director of the State Security Service SSS, Barr. Mike Ejiofor has said it was too early to start assessing the administration of President Bola Tinubu, especially in the area of security, saying the president needed more time to study the situation.

Noting that the recent appointments of new Service Chiefs were reflective of the ethnic composition of the country, Ejiofor said security decisions would now be inclusive.

He said; “It is too early to start assessing him because nothing has changed since his assumption of office apart from the fact that he made some appointments of Service Chiefs which to me is well spread and they have people who seem to be competent. So, I think we should wait for them to prove their mettle.

“Then in terms of spread, the appointment of the naval chief from the South East will douse some tension even though I do not so much believe in ethnic postings. But the most important thing is that every section is fully represented.

So, when decisions are taken, everybody will be involved instead of one group taking decisions to the exclusion of others. Let us give him some more time before we start assessing him”, he stated.