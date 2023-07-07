INSECURITY: I’ll address shortfall in military equipment, funding —TINUBU

By Adeola Badru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, reassured Nigerians of his determination to stem the tide of insecurity in the country, while promising to address the shortfall in funding and equipment hindering the operational efficiency of the armed forces.

He gave the assurance during the grand-finale of the Nigerian Army Day celebration, held at the Major General J. M. Inienger Sports Complex, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, in Ibadan.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that his administration is aware of issues of inadequate equipment and insufficient funding among other factors constraining the operational efficiency of the armed forces.

His words: “Nigerian Army has continued to discharge its constitutional role with commendable success, it is to the credit of the army that despite the numerous internal security engagements, it continues to execute regional and international peace support task effectively and efficiently.

“I am also happy to note the reinvigorated drive towards unity within the military especially the enhanced interagency cooperation that has been fostered while combating insecurity across the nation.

“It is on record that the joint efforts of the Nigerian Army, other services and security agencies are responsible for degrading the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist sect.

“This commendable act has also been replicated in the ongoing efforts to decimate bandits, secessionist and other criminal elements trying to disrupt the peace and stability of the nation.

“As a responsible government, we are conscious of the security concerns of the citizenry, and such I wish to re-assure you of our resolve to defeat all threats to nation security within the shortest possible time.”

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja pledged the Nigerian army’s unflinching support for democratic governance in the country.

“The Nigerian Army is indeed one of the potent tools of the nation building, it is on this note that I proudly state that this celebration remains a very important platform for us all to remember the invaluable sacrifices that our personnel have continued to keep Nigeria a united, indivisible and prosperous nation additionally while reflecting on the past.”