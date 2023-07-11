Insecurity: Egbetokun visits NSA, promises improved synergy amongst security institutions

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokunon Tuesday paid a courtesy visit on the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Three Arms Zone, Abuja to consolidate on the gains recorded so far in the internal security architecture of the nation.

The IGP was accompanied by the DIG Operations, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, DIG Training and Development, Bala Ciroma; AIG Force Intelligence Bureau, Abdulyari Lafia; the Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sani; the Director, National Cyber Crime Centre, DCP Uche Ifeanyi; and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In his address, the NSA expressed pleasure at the improvement the Acting IGP has made towards sanitizing and repositioning the policing system in Nigeria; saying the IGP put the right foot forward from inception.

He however urged the Ag. IGP to prioritize improved synergy with other security agencies in order to achieve the goal of the present administration while pledging his full support for the attainment of better policing and enhanced security for all and sundry in Nigeria.

The Acting IGP congratulated the NSA on his well-deserved appointment acknowledging his assurance to ensure national security stability and growth via inter-agency diplomacy and all-inclusive safety mechanism.