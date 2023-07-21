INSECURITY: Confronting S/East challenges require honest, courageous leadership – Senator Achonu

…My plans for Imo State

By Prince Okafor

Imo State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the November 11, 2023 election, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, has declared his readiness to address the security challenges of the state.

In this interview with Vanguard, he maintained that honest, bold and courageous leadership is a must to tackle the myriad of challenges being faced in the South East zone of the country.

Why are you running for Imo State governorship?

On November 11, 2023, Imo citizens would have the opportunity to elect a new governor to steer the affairs of the state for another four years beginning January 15, 2024.

Against the background of recent massacre of innocent citizens, kidnapping and the wanton destruction of property in our dear state, the forthcoming election would provide Imolites an opportunity to reverse the current trajectory of inept and ineffective governance that has practically destroyed the hopes and aspirations of our people.

As widely acknowledged, the basic indices for measuring human development have largely been in retrogression. Before the advent of the APC administration, Imo was a very peaceful and progressive state on the threshold of economic resurgence and prosperity.

Unfortunately, we have witnessed in the recent past a descent to anarchy and lawlessness that have turned vast swathes of our homeland into abandoned spaces for criminality.

Today, Ndi Imo no longer visit their villages and traditional ceremonies such as burials and weddings now hold outside the homeland. As a consequence, the economy of Imo State has totally collapsed resulting in capital flight, divestment and business failures.

Our healthcare delivery system remains severely challenged and incapable of providing access to affordable care for our people. Whereas Imo State was recognised as a centre of excellence in Education, the state’s age-long reputation as the citadel of scholarship and learning has been completely eroded with the state now in an unenviable position of having the least level of investment in education among the states in the South-East and ranking 35th out of the 36 states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This represents the worst performance in the history of the state and that of the entire South- East. Across the three senatorial zones are decrepit rural and urban roads that symbolize the infrastructure deficit that the state has faced under the APC government.

How do you plan addressing these challenges?

Tackling the development challenges arising from this parlous state of affairs requires a new type of leadership attuned to the realities of the people’s existence and capable of galvanizing them in a new direction. The leadership that the people yearn for must be capable of restoring trust in government and building a consensus on the way forward. I dare say that confronting the myriad of challenges we now face requires honest, bold and courageous leadership committed to the people’s welfare and overriding interest.

I have painstakingly reflected on the current challenges facing our dear state and equally sought an understanding of what needs to be done to reverse the trajectory of inept leadership and governance that have befallen us as a people.

The Office of Governor is one that comes with a lot of responsibilities. Principally, it is a role that seeks to pull the people together in the direction that would enable the collective pursuit of their welfare. The position requires a consensus builder with an understanding of what needs to be done to provide effective governance in all areas of the people’s life.

All though my life, I have been committed to the welfare and interest of those I have come across.

My commitment to the common good has never been in doubt and it is my utmost belief that given the opportunity and privilege to serve Imo as governor, | would be completely dedicated to the development of our state by creating sustainable pathways and the enabling environment for the return of normalcy to the security situation in Imo, thus paving the way for increased investment in Igbo land. This is what I intend to offer.

What should imolites look out for?

As governor, I and my Deputy, Tony Nwulu, shall be committed to: securing Imo State where the citizens would be free to live in and conduct their private businesses without let or hindrance in the pursuit of their individual or collective prosperity; improving access to reliable power supply as a backbone for our industrial development and better living standards for our people through investments in the power sector and collaboration/partnership with private sector investors.

To this end, and given the importance of power as an enabler of development my administration shall declare an emergency in the power sector in Imo state

I will also prioritize human capital development through the evolution of an educational system that emphasizes STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), Vocational Education, Information Communications Technology (ICT) and compliance with 21st century teaching and learning standards.

In addition, I will implement full Local Government Autonomy; evolving a healthcare system built on a foundation of quality primary healthcare that ensures access to our citizens; aggressively invest in the Agricultural sector with initiatives aimed at achieving food security and the productive engagement of our citizens; encouraging trade and commerce within Imo State and with other parts of the country through a rehabilitation and rebuilding programme to modemize our markets, and in the process provide a more conducive environment for trading activities.

I will Implement reforms in the justice sector that would enhance access to justice for our citizens, and speedy trial of cases before the courts.

Also, I will

Ensure women and youth participation and inclusivity in governance and improving access to finance for small-scale enterprises, individuals and, m particular, People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) through collaboration with financial institutions such as Bank of Industry (BOI), Central Bank of Nigena (CBN), Afrexim Bank, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), etc.

We shall assiduously work towards transforming Owerri into a world-class events and conference hub, to harness its excellent hospitality environment; taking full advantage of the exceptional skills and knowledge base of our people wherever they may be (including the Diaspora) in the service of their homeland; enhancing the Ease of doing business to ensure that Imo becomes a haven for business and investors in alignment with my aku ruo ulo initiative and finally, leveraging on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to bring all round development to our state and its citizens.

Tell us more about this your ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ initiative?

The Aku ruo ulo Movement is built on seven key focal areas which include security, infrastructure, education, agriculture/Tourism, manufacturing, employment, and excellence in leadership.

I believes Igbo should come home and invest and for the past 20 years I have been championing Aku ruo ulo, encouraging Igbo to come develop the South-East.

In line with my “Aku ruo ulo” vision, I set up several businesses in the South-East including Numo Farms, a sprawling massive agricultural/tourism business with huge capacity to employ 2,000 youths and more.

The farm home community now enjoy a three-kilometer access road with bridges.

Being a man of peace, I understands the nexus between security, investments and community development.

I am emphatic with my vision on Local Government Autonomy. I believe LGA autonomy will help restore democracy, development, peace and security in the South-East.

I have continued to show leadership towards resolving the insecurity challenges bedeviling the South-East, especially in Imo State.

Recently, as a support towards the fight against insecurity in the South-East, I got approval from the Inspector General of Police to repair 10 Police Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC).

I paid Innoson Motors to repair the APC carriers with my personal funds. I will continue to help in the fight against insecurity and restoration of peace in Imo State.

I live a life of giving, philanthropy and shared humanity. I use my God-given privileges to assist the less privileged, contributed immensely to several community and church building projects, as well as educational scholarships for many students in Okigwe zone.