Insecurity: Beef up security in Ogun border communities — Police told

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Public Relations firm in Ogun State, ‘Dardoplips Information Global Technology’, has appealed to the Ogun State Police Command to heighten the security arrangements across the state, especially in border communities.

Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Damilare Abioro, who made the call during a courtesy visit to the Office of the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, in his office at Command’s Headquarters in Eleweeran, Abeokuta, the state capital, said there is need for more presence of security operatives in the border communities.

Abioro explained that the company is ready to work with the command and other security agencies in identifying areas that are prone to attacks by criminal elements and other forms of non-state actors.

He added that the investigative journalism teams and other operation staff of the organization will also support the command and other security agencies in the area of intelligence gathering to achieve adequate services to humanity in line with the company to achieve its goals of the establishment.

Abioro also congratulates the newly appointed Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Abiodun Alamutu and the service chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu, asking them to see their appointment as call to serve the nation in higher positions.

“Nigerians believe in your personality and hope of taking Nigeria to a promised land, your cooperation with private organizations and agencies has a lot of contributions to enhance better hope for the coming generations.

“Our outfit will give the resources at our disposal, especially in intelligence gathering to ensure that Nigerians sleep with their two eyes closed”

According to him, there is a need for cooperation between the Service Chiefs at both state and federal levels in tackling security challenges facing the country.

Responding, Odutola commends the company and its management for their commitments to humanity and the country at large.