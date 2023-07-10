Insecurity: Awujale calls for synergy among security agencies

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has called for synergy among the security agencies in the country, to curtail the incessant killing, kidnapping and other criminalities in the country.

Oba Adetona made this known while receiving members of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), group 1, set 45, Senior Executive Course, 2023, Kuru, Jos, who were on a courtesy visit at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The monarch said, ‘’National security is an issue that affects everyone and as such, all Nigerians must take it more seriously especially now that the country is facing challenges.

‘’Insecurity in Nigeria is multi-dimensional, any attempt to address the growing menace, make it effective and sustainable, needs to be holistic, skilfully combining ‘hard’, military solutions with ‘soft’ approaches aimed at tackling the socio-economic underpinnings of conflict and crime’’.

He commended the NIPPS members for their regular study tour of the State, urging them to find solutions to current climate change, emergency situations, security and other related issues that could jeopardise the growth and development of the country.

Members NIPPS also visited the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, who called on government at the centre to always come up with more policies that would be of benefit to the well-being of the people.

According to him, “government should encourage Nigerians with more policies that would be of benefit to them, as well as the development of communities at large”.

He appealed to the members of NIPPS to do more on research technology which would be beneficial to various communities, saying some areas are yet to be developed in ‘‘this modern age’’.

Responding, leader of the delegation, Prof. Oluwafunmilayo Para-Mallam said her team was in the State to study Industrialisation, Climate Change and Energy Security, as mandated by the Federal Government.

Para-Mallam noted that after visiting some projects, such as Agro-Cargo International Airport, Ilishan-Remo, 14 Kilometre Ijebu-Ode/Epe road and many more, affirming the State government’s readiness for industrialisation and investment drive opportunities.

She pointed out that the agro-cargo airport would open business for foreign investors to come into the State and improve its socio-economic status, acknowledging that Ogun is one of the first States to own an agro-cargo airport which she said would open business space in the country and create more job opportunities.

The Course leader said all areas visited by the team would be of help in their developmental projections and research methodology, to proffer solutions to the current climate change across the world, as a way forward.