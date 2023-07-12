Insecurity: Avoid utterances that can inflame tension, Obidike tells Igbo leaders

APC Chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has cautioned leaders of several groups in the southeast region to be cautious why making public comments concerning the current security situation in the region.

The APC Chieftain and member of the former APC Presidential campaign council(PCC) made the statement in Ikeja Lagos while addressing press men after a meeting with Concerned Igbo youth assembly Lagos branch.

Hon. Obidike while condemning the continued attacks on humans and government properties in the region started that provocative statements can further worsen the situation. He maintained that local collaborations through community to community partnership will expose the evil perpetrators.

He further charged the leaders of different sociocultural groups to key into the discussions currently ongoing to ensure prompt and effective restoration of peace and tranquillity in the southeast region.