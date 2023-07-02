Insecurity: Anambra to recover illegal firearms

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka-THE Anambra State Vigilance Group, AVG, has concluded plans to recover all the illegal firearms as part of measures to fight kidnapping and gunmen in the state.

Director of media and publicity of AVG, Nweke Nweke said yesterday that it would first identify legal and illegal possessors of firearms and then recover those held by illegal users.

According to him, the use of pump action guns is prohibited, adding that it is only AVG members and private security guards registered with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, or known to the state government, that are supposed to use them.



Nweke said: “Only the AVG is allowed to bear firearms like pump action in Anambra State. It is a prohibited device, but you can see some unidentifiable individuals and groups using them.

“AVG, with other joint security teams, will embark on mop-up action to identify people or groups using prohibited firearms and recover them from the public. Genuine users will be checkmated.

“It has been discovered that most of these hoodlums who are causing security challenges in the state and all over Nigeria, acquired firearms illegally. “We are calling on the public to assist the security with relevant information. We are also calling on individuals or groups with genuine reasons to possess arms to identify with relevant authorities for better.”

Nweke commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for making the state a haven for both local and foreign investors, liveable and prosperous to all, assuring that the AVG and other security agents would leave no stone unturned by securing the environment as envisaged by the current administration.

“Our governor is not relenting on his campaign promises to make Anambra State liveable and prosperous. We are solidly behind the administration’s resolve to secure the environment for investors, residents, and others”, he added.

He urged members of the public to see AVG as partners in progress, instead of casting aspersions on them.

“We are committed to the protection of lives and property in Anambra State. If you see us on the highway or streets, kindly give way for our convoys. Don’t stop us. Do not try to obstruct our movements or operations.

“Do not call us unprintable names as we try to serve you better. If you stop us, it can make us not meet up with our targets”, he said.