‘Innovation key to market success’

By Tunde Oso

The Director, Prime Business, Grand Oak, Stanley Obi has stated that brand and marketing managers need to consider innovation as a major strategy towards advancing the products in the market place.

He stated after one of his brands, Apperito picked up Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage at the African Brand Innovators Summit (AFRIBIS) 2023 recently in Lagos.

Obi attributed the brand’s success to the team’s approach to innovation in the past years, reiterating its role as a key ingredient in the brand’s smooth progression and success in the market.

He said, “Our approach to leveraging innovation and resolve to deliver an all-round drinking experience, always stands out. We adopt the best practices from across the globe to deliver quality beverages, like our premium bitter aperitif, and unique wholesome experiences. Similar to all of our beverages, we ensure that every drop of the Apperito leaves our consumers with a reason to come back for more.”

Speaking on the company’s relentless efforts to keep producing a spirit aperitif of impeccable quality, Temitope Benjamin, Business Brand Manager – Calypso & Apperito, Grand Oak Limited said, “Apperito, as a unique alcoholic beverage, has been crafted to deliver a taste of two worlds to consumers who would like to create their own experiences. Whether sweet or bitter, you will love it”.

“This award reflects the business’s dedication to delivering on its promise of bringing an enjoyable experience to consumers. This promise is ingrained in the most minute processing detail of the aperitif and serves as a reminder for why we need to keep innovating to ensure that our consumers love and want Apperito.” Benjamin concluded.