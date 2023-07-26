Inikorogha community hails lawmaker over motion against police brutality, oppression

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE people of Inikorogha, a community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday commended the member Representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa for bringing up the issues of insecurity in the community through a motion on the floor of the house recently.

The people under the aegis, Community Stakeholders which has Hon Timisegha Robert as chairman, the Community spokesperson, Blesegha Okoh and the Community Youth President, Peter Ukulor said they hoped that the federal government would comply with the motion by complying with the motion to bring lasting peace to the community.

They praised Hon. Idahosa for “his love and care for the people” and also raised objection to the way and manner policemen believed to have been assigned to the locality by the state government’s recommendation on the way they were harassing innocent people.

They accused the policemen of intimidating the people of the community they suspect of not aligning with the governor’s political inclination.

According to them, “those that the police feel are not in Governor Obaseki’s camp are being hounded out of the community or arrested for flimsy reasons on a daily basis.”

They appealed to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, to withdraw these policemen and replace them with those who would be neutral.

The community representatives believe that this move by the IGP will go a long way in addressing the insecurity issue and also create confidence in the people that the right thing is being done to resolve the political crisis in the area.