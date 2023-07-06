Inflationary pressure on cost  reason for new  PoS charges — AMMBAN 

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, AMMBAN, has cited the impact of rising inflation rate on agents’ ‘ cost to serve’ as the reason for increasing Point of Sale, PoS, transaction charges.



AMMBAN disclosed this yesterday in a press statement made available to Vanguard following criticism of the hike in Point of Sale, PoS, transaction charges.



AMMBAN said: “Firstly, we wish to acknowledge the role of the CBN as the market regulator and emphasise that AMMBAN’s efforts are not aimed at changing the prices of transactions fixed by the CBN for the operators. We have no business with that.



“However, the Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs side of the industry, which includes the agents, often bears the cost of operations, including the standard rates set by the CBN, even though they are registered under a provider, sometimes at a fee.



“The recent action, in direct response to the current economic realities in the country, aims to ensure that agents can continue to stay in business. It is essential to remember that our services are not subsidised by the CBN or any of the operators. The burden of the current economic reality lies squarely on the shoulders of each and every agent.”



Explaining the current situation of agents in the country, the Association, said: “Today, the average agent faces numerous challenges, including surging inflation, overhead costs (such as source of funding, rent, staff salaries, PoS paper costs, data subscriptions, security, multiple taxation/levies), and various risks such as loss of funds through licensed operators’ channels, fraud, and robbery.



“In conclusion, our position remains noble. The current economic reality in the country has negatively impacted the “Cost to serve” for agents.



“The agency business has become unprofitable for the majority of agents. We implore the CBN and other relevant stakeholders to bear in mind that while they remain in their boardrooms and offices, formulating policies, over 1.8 million mobile money and bank agents across the country are on the streets, serving Nigerians with little or no support, despite the overwhelming challenges they face.”