Ineffective govt regulation, others hinder childcare devt – Experts

…as 30 students get Scholarship worth 5 million naira

Experts have highlighted ineffective government regulation and inexperienced staff, amongst others as factors hindering the development of the early childcare sector in Nigeria.

They also stressed that since it was during the formative years that children build the foundation for their lifelong learning, the country must come up with policies to better protect them.

Speaking at the second edition of the Early Years Childcare Conference in Lagos, theme: Redefining early childhood education of the 21st century child recently, the CEO, Alpha Global and Alpha Childcare Limited, Caroline Popoola, said with the pace of development the country needs a clear policy that emphatically recognises the rights of early age groups.



Popoola, noted that the conference serves as a platform to explore innovative approaches, exchange best practices, and redefine the standards for nurturing and educating our youngest leaders of tomorrow.

The goal for the event was to inspire and empower stakeholders to embrace new methodologies, leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster a holistic approach to early childhood education.

“We all know that the early child stage is the most formative life. So it’s so important that it hurts my spirit to even know that a country like Nigeria or even Africa as a whole that we do not have a governing body or a commission that is actually in charge of those age groups.

Speaking on the importance of the conference, renowned Educator, Conrad Adigwe explained that “the digital age actually provides us with enormous opportunities that the modern childcare practitioner ought to know.

“The Alpha generation that we are talking about differ from the traditional kids that we have always known. Therefore, if we continue to deploy traditional means to define a future that is already digital, then it can’t work.

“This conference is all about collaboration, sharing ideas, you know, looking at templates, modern templates, trends, and tools are available. Teachers can align with you in order to be more relevant.

“One of the things you need to take into consideration is the fact that in this generation, the kids today are open minded in the way they think. And so in educating them, we have to give them latitude to be creative. We have to give them latitude to be able to explore their creative minds” she added.

The Former Director General Of Quality Assurance Lagos State, Ronke Soyombo said, “Every educator must know that our key area is to develop a whole child, not just the academic side. That is where personalized learning comes in. It is not a general one cup fitting all because that is where we have missed it.

“Education is no more knowledge base, it is very skill based. So we should think of how to teach the children the skills of learning because we need to develop the 21st century child as lifelong learners by giving them profound learning opportunities.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of scholarships to thirty pupils and students from different schools in Lagos State. The beneficiaries received scholarships that cover for a full session are from the Lords Garden, DeKeepers and Spring Garden School.

While Spring Garden School children received Montessori materials worth N150, 000, The lords Garden received the sum of N780, 000, DeKeepers received 1,200,000 while Mrs Yinka Ogunde received the sum of N2, 400,000 for 20 children.