INEC did well but made unreasonable promises — Lecki, ex-INEC commissioner

By Olayinka Ajayi

A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mustpaha Lecki, has insisted that, judging by the electoral law, INEC performed creditably well.

Lecky, while fielding questions on Channels TV Politics Today, berated the leadership of the commission led by Prof. Yakubu Mahmood for promising what was beyond their capacity.

He said: “The failure of INEC should be determined by what the law permits INEC to do rather than this reputational damage it has caused itself.

“In other words, you have to hold INEC responsible for what the law permits them to do. But in terms of concrete, measurable outcomes, INEC did well. 2023 is a reflection of a good election.”

Asked if INEC should consider the European Union reports, he said, “Of course, INEC must consider all reports . They must know they have their biases, whether they are from the EU or the African Union.

“Some of the issues they mention, like violence, you can’t hold INEC responsible for. You can’t hold INEC responsible for marginal representation that women are not participating in. Everything is not that bad; there are a few things, like the issue of gender representation.

“One thing that INEC shouldn’t have done is make unwarranted promises. It’s like a bravado promise in a political situation such as this.

“INEC leadership overpromised. The issue of overpromising damaged the reputation of INEC. They should have just stuck to what the law says they should do.

“The law is very clear; you don’t declare with IREF, you don’t declare with BVAS; it is the manual process of collation from polling units to the ward, to the LGA, to the state, and then to the national level, and INEC complies completely with that process.”