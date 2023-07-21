INEC Chair Yakubu speaks on lessons to improve future collation, declaration of election results

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said the experiences in the 2023 elections will be used as lessons to improve the collation and declaration of future elections’ results.

Yakubu also said the same submission will be harnessed to work on future recruitment, training and posting of Collation and Returning Officers, as well as logistics for movement to and from places of assignments.

He said this at the INEC post-election review meeting with the Collation and Returning Officers held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja on Friday.

Yakubu called on the electoral body’s senior officials to brainstorm on the past election’s happenings to address “the integrity of the collation and declaration procedure, including the application of the law, regulations and guidelines for result management.”

The INEC boss also called on the officials to discuss the past in addressing the future on, “The role of technology in result management; security of Collation/Returning Officers and the collation centres; conduct of party agents and election observers during collation and conduct of security personnel.”

In a statement released on the Twitter handle of the INEC, Yakubu said, “The Commission is aware that as collation and returning officers, you worked under extremely challenging circumstances by tediously and manually completing designated forms as provided by law and either moved them to the next level of collation or concluded the processes as Returning Officers.

“Many of you also have the cognate experience of result management, having served in similar capacities in at least three electoral cycles. The Commission appreciates your commitment, dedication to duty and sacrifice to the cause of our democracy.

“At the same time, issues have arisen and some Nigerians have raised concerns about result management at various levels. While some of the issues are subject of litigations and therefore sub judice, we can nevertheless discuss them broadly and most importantly share experience on the way forward.

“It is, therefore, the Commission’s expectation that at this meeting, we will identify areas of strength and weaknesses as well as the necessary reforms that we need to introduce going forward.”

He further told the National Commissioners, Collation and Returning Officers, and other Senior Officials, “More specifically, and from your practical experience in the 2023 General Election, we would like to hear your perspectives on the processes and procedures.”

Yakubu assured Nigerians that the meeting to focus on the reviews of the last general election will produce a detailed report.

“Consistent with the Commission’s commitment, when the review engagements are exhausted, a comprehensive report will be prepared. It is, therefore, expected that you will share your field experiences candidly. We would like to hear from you and what can be done to improve this critical aspect of the electoral process,” Yakubu added.