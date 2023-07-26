Increase in MPR anti-growth, Employers warn

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The umbrella body for employers in the country, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has faulted the decision by the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to raise the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, warning that it is anti-growth.

Speaking in Lagos, the Director-General of NECA, Director-General of the Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, among others, urged MPC to focus on driving up investment and ensuring the sustainability of local business’s key elements to improving economic stability.

He contended that based on the recent decision by the MPC of the CBN to raise the MPR by 25 basis points to 18.75 percent, such an increase could be chaotic to the growth trajectory of the nation.

According to him, “It is apt that the Apex Bank collaborates with fiscal authorities in addressing the fundamentals behind the persistent increase in consumer prices, which has defied the policy measures put in place by previous rate hikes. Tightening the monetary policy stance by raising the anchor rate has proved ineffective, as inflation has been rising steadily and could climb as high as 25 percent before year-end.

“The focus of CBN should be on tackling the structural drivers of inflation, mostly the supply side. In the light of hardship being experienced by the populace, it would have been appealing that the CBN retain the MPR for a while to observe the impact of the current Executive Orders on the economy. We also understand the CBN’s stance that raising interest rates is needed to attract foreign inflows into the economy to moderate pressure on the foreign exchange rate.

“In our view, the high cost of borrowing is injurious to business growth. Amid tough business conditions, small and medium enterprises need to be supported with relatively low-interest rates to stimulate access to liquidity. So, rather than supporting any future hikes in the MPR, the apex bank should collaborate with relevant government agencies in addressing supply-driven inflationary factors such as high energy prices; high costs of logistic and foreign exchange, FX pressure amongst others.”

The Director-General averred that “the focus should be driving up investment and ensuring the sustainability of local businesses as one of the key elements to improving economic stability.”