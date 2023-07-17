Include our members in your cabinet – PWDs to Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Leadership of the Joint National Association of People Living with Disabilities (JONAPWD), in Osun state has demanded that Governor Ademola Adeleke include their members in his cabinet.

The group in a statement issued by the State Chairman, Stephen Oluwafemi on Monday, lamented that the governor did not deem it fit to include them in the list of his commissioners nominees.

While stressing that the group’s support to the governor during the poll, it added that appointing an able person to coordinate the affairs of PWDs was unacceptable.

The statement reads, “It is no more news that His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has appointed his commissioners without a single person with disability. Now, we are aware that Special Advisers to the Governor are already shortlisted for public announcement. We are appealing to Mr. Governor to put the right peg in the right hole and also do the necessary thing by considering our plights and support over time.

“Appointing an able person to lead persons with disability is absolutely unacceptable to us. We want our amiable governor to remember that it is not only during elections that PWDs have voting priority, our plights should be prioritised in government and administration too. Without inclusiveness in the Osun government cabinet, it is injustice to us.

“Perhaps, the government of the People’s Democratic Party is telling us, the PWDs in Osun, that we are not competent, educated and skillful to participate in Governor Adeleke’s cabinet. We want our governor to remember that 90 per cent of PWDs in Osun voted for him, so, why deprive our constitutional right?

“Mr. Governor must include PWDs in his cabinet; that is what all PWDs in Osun State are demanding for. We need representation in government and we believe that our listening governor will make us happy in this regard.”