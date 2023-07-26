Include FCT’s indigenous people in your cabinet, Group urges Tinubu

…calls for caution in tax collection

By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Youth Residents Association has called for the inclusion of the indigenous people of FCT in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, emphasizing the need for a sense of belonging and equity in the government.

The Association also urged caution in tax collection following Tinubu’s directive on tax harmonization.

These remarks were made during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday by Comrade Mukhtar Akoshile, the President-General of the Association.

“Foremost, there is an urgent need to provide a sense of belonging to the indigenous people of Abuja beyond merely being the host of the nation’s political capital and seat of government,” stated Akoshile.

He emphasized that equity and inclusivity in government require the representation of the FCT’s indigenous people through a cabinet-level appointee.

According to him, the importance of this issue was brought to the fore following recent debates about the FCT’s status during the Presidential Election Tribunal proceedings.

Transitioning to tax matters, the Association urged all stakeholders to exercise caution while adhering to President Tinubu’s directive on tax harmonization.

The body recognized the constitutional empowerment of Local Governments to collect taxes but stressed the need for policies that align with national developmental goals, attract investment, and prevent multiple taxation.

“We call on all local governments to support this policy move, which aims to encourage corporate entities to comply with tax regulations, and to exercise these powers with caution,” Akoshile said.

The Association also lauded the FCT Administration (FCTA) for their effective management of the nation’s capital in the absence of a substantive Minister of the FCT.

It urged residents and indigenes to cooperate fully with President Tinubu’s efforts in repositioning Nigeria and the FCT for optimal economic performance.

The Association pledged to continue supporting the FCTA and the Presidency in building a Nigeria that fosters the prosperity of all its citizens.

The FCT Youth Residents Association, registered as a nonprofit under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, is a nonpartisan organization advocating for youth empowerment and enlightenment within the FCT.

It is also the largest representative body of non-indigenous youth in the FCT.