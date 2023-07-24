Incitement: Ogun monarch calls for arrest, prosecution of self-acclaimed traditional ruler

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Olu of Orile-Ilawo in Odeda local government area of Ogun State, Oba Alexander Olusegun Macgregor has called on operatives of Nigeria Police Force and Director of State Security Service to arrest one Lawrence Ogunsanya, for inciting indigenes and other residents of Orile-Ilawo against constituted authority.

Oba Macgregor, who made the call in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said if care was not taking, the action of Ogunsanya was capable of truncating the peaceful coexistence in the community.

The monarch demanded that Ogunsanya be arrested and prosecuted for disparaging the Orile Ilawo stool and also calling himself what he is not on the community’s obaship matter.

He noted that Ogunsanya with his actions has been inciting indigenes and residents of Orile-Ilawo community against Ogun State government and the Orile Ilawo monarch

Vanguard reliably gathered that Ogunsanya, who was one of the contestants to the Orile-Ilawo stool but lost out in the race, instructed members of the community,

not to accept, or recognise Oba MacGregor as their traditional ruler.

Describing himself as a true born of Orile-Ilawo, Ogunsanya blamed his ancestors for the grave mistake they made by honouring the forefathers of Oba MacGregor with a chieftaincy title, stressing that, that singular error is today haunting the community.

Ogunsanya said, it was that chieftaincy title bestowed in error that the MacGregor family is standing on to lay claim to having legitimacy to the stool of Olu of Orile Ilawo.

In a viral video obtained by our Correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogunsanya allegedly disparaged Oba MacGregor, who was dully coronated on April 26, 2023 at the Elegunmefa Village, the headquarters of Orile Ilawo at a ceremony which saw the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the then Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, presenting the staff of office and other instruments of office to him, thereby confirming him as the authentic traditional ruler of the community.

“What I am saying is that there is no law that permits the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to install MacGregor. MacGregor is not our king in Orile-Ilawo because we are in court over this already. He has no right whatsoever to exercise any authority over this domain. If he gathers one hundred people together in this town, ensure that you attack them”.

Vanguard further gathered that Ogunsanya’s meeting with some indigenes of the community loyal to him has resulted in a near breakdown of law and order at Orile Ilawo community as one of the youths identified as Omotosho Muyideen was on Thursday 20th of July, 2023 attacked.

Source at the community said, it took the interventions of other youths in the community, particularly those on night security duty to rescue Omotosho from the pool of his own blood to a nearby hospital in Abeokuta for medical treatment.