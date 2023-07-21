‘In this life, have money’ Reactions as Wizkid attends Tony Elumelu’s daughter’s graduation party

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu and afrobeats artiste, Wizkid are back on the trending list.

On Friday, Elumelu shared pictures of Wizkid attending a ‘sip and paint’ the businessman organized to celebrate his daughter, Oge Elumelu’s graduation from a school in London, England.

Recall Oge recently bagged a bachelor’s degree from the elite London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Oge’s siblings and her parents were present at the graduation party as they all celebrated together.

Adding colours to the event was the presence of Wizkid who joined Oge and the rest of the family to mark the milestone.

Social media, however, went abuzz when Elumelu shared pictures from the event with many gushing about the presence of the Ojuelegba crooner at the event.

Some remarked about the influence of the billionaire attracting Wizkid to his daughter’s graduation party, sarcastically emphasizing the importance of ‘wealth’.

@tobijubril_ Money doings 😭 if i have the money any small thing i dey do i go dey invite wiz

@_oluwaseun9Small graduation party Tony Elumelu carry WizKid come. In this life, just have money

@mannybanty; Tony has the credibility to pull out any celeb in Africa & beyond…

@PrinceMartins_The picture is clear. Wealthy Entrepreneur + Wealthy Afrobeats star 😍❤️