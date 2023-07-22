In Switzerland, CHRICED urges action to safeguard rights of Abuja’s indigenous people

By Luminous Jannamike

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has called on the international community, governments, and relevant stakeholders to urgently address the pressing issues faced by the indigenous people of Abuja, Nigeria.

During their 2nd presentation at 16th session of the Expert Mechanism for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP), at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland, CHRICED highlighted the barriers hindering the indigenous people’s freedom to engage in their traditional and economic activities.

According to Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, Executive Director of CHRICED, “Abuja’s indigenous communities are confronted with various impediments that curb their ability to partake freely in economic activities rooted in their cultural heritage. The rapid urbanization, encroachment on ancestral lands, displacement, and limited access to resources pose serious threats to their sustainable livelihoods.”

He further explained that the indigenous communities in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, are engaged in a diversity of traditional economic activities, including farming, fishing, hunting, gathering, craftsmanship, and other cultural pursuits.

Zikirullahi said that these activities have been a source of economic sustenance for generations and serve to foster their cultural heritage.

However, issues such as land dispossession, restricted access to natural resources, and lack of recognition and protection of their traditional knowledge have undermined their economic autonomy and cultural identity.

Consequently, Dr. Zikirullahi emphasized the need for immediate action.

“It is crucial to assert the rights of the indigenous people of Abuja as enshrined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), including the rights to self-determination, participation in decision-making processes, control over land and resources, and the preservation of cultural heritage,” he asserted.

CHRICED recommended the implementation of inclusive policies that prioritize the economic empowerment of indigenous communities.

“These policies should involve meaningful consultation and collaboration with the indigenous people of Abuja to develop strategies that ensure the sustainability of their traditional and other economic activities,” added Dr. Zikirullahi.

The organization appealed for legal recognition, equitable access to land and resources, and necessary support to strengthen the capacity of the indigenous people for self-governance, economic development, and cultural preservation.

Lastly, CHRICED stressed the importance of recognizing and protecting the rights of the indigenous people of Abuja to freely engage in all their traditional and other economic activities.

By addressing these challenges, the rights organization believes that the international community can contribute to the preservation of their cultural heritage, foster sustainable livelihoods, and uphold their inherent rights as enshrined in international human rights instruments.